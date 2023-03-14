Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently going through a very poor phase of form as they have failed to win a single game so far in the Women's Premier League and currently struggling at the bottom of the table. Captain Smriti Mandhana has failed to provide any inspiration with the bat or captaincy and all-rounder Ellyse Perry have been their only consistent performer with the bat. After another gut-wrenching loss against DC-W, the Australia star was spotted in tears. Even Smriti Mandhana was upset and had to be consoled.

Ellyse Perry Spotted in Tears

Ellyse Perry Crying

Ellyse Perry (Photo Credits: @CricCrazyJohns/Twitter)

Ellyse Perry Emotional

Sad to see fans were waiting for RCB team to win the match. Ellyse Perry was emotional but after she seen her little girl rcb fan was crying she gave that smile. #DCvRCB #EllysePerry #RCB pic.twitter.com/eGP3abbhXp — Bharat Thapa (@BharatT63903695) March 14, 2023

Can't See her Like This

Ellyse Perry crying cant see her like this 💔 pic.twitter.com/iWiTYrNQv7 — achu ᵀʰᵘⁿᶦᵛᵘ 💙 (@AjithachuAdmk) March 13, 2023

Please be Happy

Don't Make Me Cry @EllysePerry Please Be Happy 🤌💚 You Don't Look Good While Crying pic.twitter.com/wE8tE8hkeN — 🅴🅻🅻🆈🆂🅴 🅿🅴🆁🆁🆈 (@ellyse_perry_08) March 13, 2023

A Heartbreaking Pic

