In a brilliant piece of fielding, India women's national cricket team spinner Radha Yadav pulled off a stunning caught and bowled effort to remove the Australia women's national cricket team star batter Ellyse Perry during the second ODI at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Wednesday, September 17. The wicket incident happened during the third ball of the 25th over. Radha Yadav bowled a fullish delivery, and Perry came down and hammered it straight towards the bowler. Yadav took a superb low catch to dismiss Ellyse Perry for 44 runs off 61 deliveries, including five fours. Smriti Mandhana Smashes Second-Fastest Century in ODIs for India Women's Cricket Team, Achieves Feat in 77 Balls During IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI 2025.

