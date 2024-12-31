Australia's star batter Travis Head who is also a part-time bowler dismissed Rishabh Pant during the India vs Australia 4th Test 2024. After taking the wicket of Pant, Head celebrated and did a specific celebration which was offensive to many fans as they kept on asking the higher authorities to impose a ban on Travis Head for that sort of celebration. Later, Head's image went viral over social media where he can be seen dipping his finger in a glass full of ice which explains the celebration he performed after taking the wicket of Rishabh Pant. ‘Unique Celebration or Utter Disrespect’ Travis Head’s Gesture After Dismissing Rishabh Pant During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Day 4 Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Travis Head's Celebration with Explanation

The hot finger placed in ice, Travis Head reprising an old celebration 😅 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/CYV2auvdlq— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2024

