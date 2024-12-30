Australia are taking steamrolling over India in the ongoing Boxing Day Test on Day 5 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The fall of Rishabh Pant's wicket triggered a collapse for the Indian side in the post-tea season, however, what caught the fans' eyes was Travis Head's celebration after removing the Indian wicket-keeper batter. Social media platform X went hammer and tong over Head's absurd hand gesture, which a fan pointed out was referring to his 4 for 10 against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2022, where the batting all-rounder needed to dip his index finger in an ice glass after the end of the match. 'Good Leaders Emerge When…' Ravi Ashwin Shares Cryptic Post After India Struggle in Run Chase During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

What Is This ?

What does this mean? pic.twitter.com/qAfMHjm7hb — Drinks Break (@DrinksBreak19) December 30, 2024

Referring to An Old Feat

Referencing when he took 4 for 10 pic.twitter.com/YAfTCqakbI — Alex Freeman (@thealexfreeman) December 30, 2024

Utter Disrespect Towards Opponents?

It’s not unique celebration. It’s utter disrespect — Dr. Evil (@OrderFlow4) December 30, 2024

'Ashleel Hai Yeh Launda'

What Did I See Early Morning?

