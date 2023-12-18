Former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley shared a message of good luck to Mallika Sagar, who is set to conduct the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai. Madley, who was the first IPL auction, took to 'X', formerly Twitter and shared a note wishing luck to Sagar besides also expressing his gratitude for having conducted IPL auctions in the past. He shared a picture of the gavels and wrote, "Good luck Mallika Sagar as you prepare for the #IPL2024Auction . It is the ultimate honour to be invited to conduct the world’s highest profile auction and I wish you well." IPL 2024 Auction: Date, Time in IST, Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details of Indian Premier League Players' Bidding Event.

See Richard Madley's Post Here:

Good luck Mallika Sagar as you prepare for the #IPL2024Auction . It is the ultimate honour to be invited to conduct the world’s highest profile auction and I wish you well. I will always treasure the memories #IPLAuction #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/6IKznkKlXD — Richard Madley (@iplauctioneer) December 18, 2023

