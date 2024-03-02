On the same day in which it was reported that Dale Steyn is unlikely to continue as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024, former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin has been appointed as the new bowling coach for SRH ahead of IPL 2024. There has been some recent changes in the SRH management after a poor season in 2023. Daniel Vettori has been appointed the new head coach and there has been reports that Pat Cummins might be appointed as the captain as well. Pat Cummins Set to Be Appointed New Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead of IPL 2024: Report.

James Franklin Replaces Dale Steyn As New Bowling Coach of SRH

James Franklin will replace Dale Steyn as the bowling coach of SRH pic.twitter.com/MQ8My0gspc — SunRisers OrangeArmy Official (@srhfansofficial) March 2, 2024

