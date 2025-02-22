Pakistan have started their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by losing to New Zealand in their opening enocounter. They are now under pressure as they will have to defeat India next to keep their chances alive. Babar Azam was criticised for his slow knock in the opening match and he is under pressure too of performing in the remaining games. A picture went viral on social media where the kitbags of the Pakistan cricketers were kept together and only Babar's bag was black. The rest of the kitbags were green, aligning with the colour of the Pakistan flag and their jersey colour. Fans were surprised and they took to social media to share memes and jokes on Babar Azam's bag. Babar Azam Does Bhangra, Gestures Fans To Play Dhol in Stands During PAK vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tournament Opener in Karachi; Video Surfaces.

Black Bag Because He Was Playing For New Zealand

black bag because he was playing for nz of course https://t.co/2cTc23oAcK — heer (@heeroffline) February 21, 2025

It's Better to be Unique

Same Energy

I Told You

'Daal Mein Kuch Kaala'

Daal mein kuch kaala https://t.co/rMAjQVhjdC — Adeel (@AdeelGhani9) February 21, 2025

This Scene Got Real

😂😂😂 This scene got real pic.twitter.com/Vh8wyff9ow — Pawankumar0000 (@lifesucks1432) February 21, 2025

