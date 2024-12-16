Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir was seen doing a bit of shadow practice in the dressing room amid the failures of the Indian batters in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at the Gabba in Brisbane. After Australia were bowled out for 445, India were reduced to 51/4 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Shubman Gill (1), Virat Kohli (3) and Rishabh Pant (9) falling for low scores. KL Rahul (33*) and captain Rohit Sharma (0*) were at the crease when rain stopped play, eventually leading to stumps being called. ‘Abbe Sar Mein Kuch Hai…?’ Rohit Sharma Gets Angry at Akash Deep for Spraying Ball Outside Pitch During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir Does Shadow Practice in Dressing Room

