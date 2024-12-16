In a hilarious incident, India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma got frustrated with his seamer Akash Deep for bowling a poor delivery outside the pitch during the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 at The Gabba in Brisbane. The incident happened during the 114th over of the first innings when Rohit lost his cool over Akash Deep for bowling a wide delivery that landed outside the pitch and required Rishabh Pant to put in a full-stretch dive to save a boundary. 'Sarr Main Kuch Hai? (Is there anything in your head)," said Rohit in a viral video captured by the stump mic during the Brisbane Test. Australia scored 445 runs in the first innings, with Travis Head and Steve Smith scoring centuries. Jasprit Bumrah picked up six wickets in the first innings. IND 49/4 in 15 overs (Trail by 396) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 3: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Look To Survive.

Rohit Sharma's Another Hilarious Moment Caught on Stump-Mic

