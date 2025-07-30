Gautam Gambhir was seen ignoring the Oval pitch curator Lee Fortis a day after the duo had a heated argument ahead of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. The India National Cricket Team Head Coach had a tense exchange with the Oval pitch curator earlier during India's training session and later, Team India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed the reason behind the spat. He said that Lee Fortis had asked them to stay 2.5 meters away from the pitch and inspect it and Gautam Gambhir was irked as a result. A day after the incident, Gautam Gambhir was involved in a discussion with Sitanshu Kotak, Shubman Gill and chief selector Ajit Agarkar at The Oval when Lee Fortis walked up to them. In a video shared by journalist Sandipan Banerjee, the Oval pitch curator was seen talking with Sitanshu Kotak and seemingly suggested they move away and stand in another area. Gautam Gambhir avoided interacting with Lee Fortis and moved away along with the others. 'F*** Off Now' Gautam Gambhir Engages In Heated Argument With Oval Curator Lee Fortis During Practice Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir Ignores Lee Fortis a Day After Heated Exchange

When Lee Fortis met Gautam Gambhir again…#ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/rw9JLgqD8N — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) July 30, 2025

