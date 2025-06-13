India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has rushed back to India owing to a family emergency. As per reports, Gautam Gambhir's mother has suffered a heart attack and is currently in the ICU. Gautam Gambhir had reportedly missed a practice session yesterday, on June 12, and will also not be a part of the India vs India A intra-squad match, set to start from June 13. The head coach had to rush back to India as his mother is in a critical situation at this point, but Gautam Gambhir is expected to return to England next week for the IND vs ENG Test series 2025 if things turn stable. Gautam Gambhir Gives Inspiring Speech Ahead of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025; Head Coach Congratulates Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant For Leadership Roles, Welcomes Debutants (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir Rushes Back To India

🚨 #NEWS India’s Head Coach has returned home due to a family emergency after his mother suffered a heart attack. She is currently in the ICU.@rohitjuglan with details.#BCCI #GautamGambhir #ENGvsIND #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/5H8tgpCmM7 — RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) June 13, 2025

