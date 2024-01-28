Hardik Pandya has resumed bowling in nets as he attempts to regain full fitness before IPL 2024. The all-rounder, who has been out of action since the ankle injury during the ICC World Cup last year, has been sweating it out in the gym as he attempts to make a comeback from injury. Pandya was named new captain of Mumbai Indians earlier towards the end of last year and the IPL-winning captain would look to make an impact for the five-time champions in the upcoming edition of the tournament. "Giving it all I got, every single day," Pandya wrote while sharing the video. ‘Peaceful Start to My Week’, Hardik Pandya Shares Blissful Moments in Latest Social Media Update.

