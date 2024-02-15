Cristiano Ronaldo was the one who broke the deadlock and led Al-Nassr to a 1-0 over Al Feiha in the ACL 2023-24 round of 16 first leg match. Ronaldo came forward in the 81st minute of the match and chipped in a beautiful goal and the pass was made by Marcelo Brozovic. Ronaldo took to his Instagram and shared a post after the win in the ACL 2023-24 round of 16 first leg. Ronaldo captioned the post, "Kicking off the round of 16 with a win! Good work, team! 💪" Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Fans With Hand Gesture for Chanting His Name During Al Feiha vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023–24 Match (Watch Video)

