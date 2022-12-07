Google's 'Year in Search' for 2022 is out and matches like India vs England, Ind vs South Africa and India vs West Indies dominated the search. These are apparently the cricket matches and were most searched on global search list as well. Google Year in Search 2022: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams Among Google’s Most-Searched Athletes.

Google's Most-Searched Matches

1) India vs England

2) Ind vs South Africa

3) India vs West Indies

4) Ind vs Australia

5) India vs Sri Lanka

Google Year in Search 2022

