Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2025: Sai Kishore Sold to GT for INR 2 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction After Franchise Uses RTM Card

Sai Kishore will once again don Gujarat Titans jersey in the Indian Premier League. After almost no takers, Titans stepped in to use their RTM card for the all rounder.

Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2025: Sai Kishore Sold to GT for INR 2 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction After Franchise Uses RTM Card
Gujarat Titans team in IPL 2025 (Photo credit: Latestly)
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 25, 2024 06:59 PM IST

There was no bidder for Sai Kishore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, but Gujarat Titans stepped in and exercised their Right to Match card to secure the deal for the Indian all-rounder at the base price of INR 2 crore. Sai Kishore was beneficial for Gujarat last season and hence they managed to keep him with them. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Harnoor Pannu Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 30 Lakh; No James Anderson in Accelerated Auction List.

Sai Kishore in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
GT Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2025 IPL IPL 2025 IPL 2025 Auction IPL 2025 Mega Auction IPL Auction IPL Auction 2024 IPL auction live IPL Mega Auction Sai Kishore
You might also like
Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2025: Kamlesh Nagarkoti Sold to CSK for INR 30 Lakh at Indian Premier League Auction
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2025: Kamlesh Nagarkoti Sold to CSK for INR 30 Lakh at Indian Premier League Auction
Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2025: Sai Kishore Sold to GT for INR 2 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction After Franchise Uses RTM Card
Gujarat Titans team in IPL 2025 (Photo credit: Latestly)
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 25, 2024 06:59 PM IST

There was no bidder for Sai Kishore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, but Gujarat Titans stepped in and exercised their Right to Match card to secure the deal for the Indian all-rounder at the base price of INR 2 crore. Sai Kishore was beneficial for Gujarat last season and hence they managed to keep him with them. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Harnoor Pannu Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 30 Lakh; No James Anderson in Accelerated Auction List.

Sai Kishore in IPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
GT Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2025 IPL IPL 2025 IPL 2025 Auction IPL 2025 Mega Auction IPL Auction IPL Auction 2024 IPL auction live IPL Mega Auction Sai Kishore
You might also like
Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2025: Kamlesh Nagarkoti Sold to CSK for INR 30 Lakh at Indian Premier League Auction
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2025: Kamlesh Nagarkoti Sold to CSK for INR 30 Lakh at Indian Premier League Auction
Lucknow Super Giants Squad for IPL 2025: Yuvraj Chaudhary Sold to LSG for INR 30 Lakh at Indian Premier League Auction
Cricket

Lucknow Super Giants Squad for IPL 2025: Yuvraj Chaudhary Sold to LSG for INR 30 Lakh at Indian Premier League Auction
Punjab Kings Squad for IPL 2025: Suryansh Shedge Sold to PBKS for INR 30 Lakh at Indian Premier League Auction
Cricket

Punjab Kings Squad for IPL 2025: Suryansh Shedge Sold to PBKS for INR 30 Lakh at Indian Premier League Auction
Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2025: Raj Angad Bawa Sold to MI for INR 30 Lakh at Indian Premier League Auction
Cricket

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2025: Raj Angad Bawa Sold to MI for INR 30 Lakh at Indian Premier League Auction
IPL Auction 2025 Live

Eshan Malinga

Sold IconSold To

SRH SRH

Hammer Price: ₹1.20 Crs
IPL Auction 2025 Live

Eshan Malinga

Sold IconSold To

SRH SRH

Hammer Price: ₹1.20 Crs

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Allah Ghazanfar
50K+ searches
Anshul Kamboj
50K+ searches
NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment
50K+ searches
Enviro Infra IPO GMP
20K+ searches
Jofra Archer
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
Google Trends Google Trends
Allah Ghazanfar
50K+ searches
Anshul Kamboj
50K+ searches
NTPC Green Energy IPO allotment
50K+ searches
Enviro Infra IPO GMP
20K+ searches
Jofra Archer
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
Google News Telegram Bot

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel