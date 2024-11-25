Gujarat Titans Squad for IPL 2025: Sai Kishore Sold to GT for INR 2 Crore at Indian Premier League Auction After Franchise Uses RTM Card

There was no bidder for Sai Kishore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, but Gujarat Titans stepped in and exercised their Right to Match card to secure the deal for the Indian all-rounder at the base price of INR 2 crore. Sai Kishore was beneficial for Gujarat last season and hence they managed to keep him with them. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Harnoor Pannu Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 30 Lakh; No James Anderson in Accelerated Auction List.

Sai Kishore in IPL 2025

R Sai Kishore is back with @gujarat_titans 👏👏@gujarat_titans exercised the Right to Match option & acquired him for INR 2 Crore 🙌🙌#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

