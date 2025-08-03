England national cricket team star batter Harry Brook slammed his tenth century in Test cricket. The right-handed batter achieved this feat during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval in London. It was a sensational hundred from the rising cricketer as it came while chasing a monumental target of 374 runs set by the India national cricket team. 91-ball 100 by Harry Brook is the third quickest by an England batter against India in Tests behind Jamie Smith (80 balls) and Ben Duckett (88 balls). Joe Root Becomes First Player To Hit 6000 Runs in ICC World Test Championship History, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Harry Brook Hits His Tenth Century in Test Cricket

A sensational ton from Harry Brook as England march on at The Oval 🔥#WTC27 | #ENGvIND 📝: https://t.co/SNl4Ym0dTV pic.twitter.com/VkuETnVhJC — ICC (@ICC) August 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)