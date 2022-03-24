Harsha Bhogle's recent video of him disappearing from a live Instagram interview went viral on social media that had several fans worried. However, the commentator's wife Anita Bhogle, revealed that it was a promo and the veteran commentator is fine.

Folks, just clarifying that all is well with @bhogleharsha. It was a promo that went viral and unfortunately got everyone worried. Thanks for the love and concern. — Anita Bhogle (@BhogleAnita) March 24, 2022

