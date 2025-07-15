Ravindra Jadeja has been in really good form in the ongoing India vs England Test series. He has scored 329 runs in the series with an average of 109 runs so far in the tour. Jadeja took India very near to victory from a very bad situation but couldn't take them over the line as wickets tumbled at the other end. He played 181 balls and scored 61 runs and remained unbeaten. Fans were amazed by his grit  and took to social media to laud his efforts. DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Shows Resilient Batting Display But Fails to Take India to Victory During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

'Heartbroken' 

'Ravindra Jadeja Today'

'Well Fought'

'You're A Warrior'

'Respect'

'Nerves of Pure Steel'

subhead

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)