Ravindra Jadeja has been in really good form in the ongoing India vs England Test series. He has scored 329 runs in the series with an average of 109 runs so far in the tour. Jadeja took India very near to victory from a very bad situation but couldn't take them over the line as wickets tumbled at the other end. He played 181 balls and scored 61 runs and remained unbeaten. Fans were amazed by his grit and took to social media to laud his efforts. DSP Siraj Memes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Shows Resilient Batting Display But Fails to Take India to Victory During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

'Heartbroken'

Absolutely heartbroken. We came so, so close. What incredible character shown by Jadeja, Bumrah, and Siraj! And Rahul has been outstanding. Five incredible days of Test cricket, truly the best form of the game.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/uRwcwKqA2l — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) July 14, 2025

'Ravindra Jadeja Today'

'Well Fought'

'You're A Warrior'

And Ravindra Jadeja! You're a warrior. Deep reservoirs of willpower. You might beat him 10 times but he will keep going. You're made of Toledo Steel. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) July 14, 2025

'Respect'

Irrespective of today's result, Sir Ravindra Jadeja will always have my respect. pic.twitter.com/EQiYonN9gz — ` (@WorshipDhoni) July 14, 2025

'Nerves of Pure Steel'

subhead

This could have gone down as the Most Clutch Innings in Test Cricket alongside Stokes' Headingley heroics but unfortunately now after few months nobody would remember Jadeja's 61 (181) in a lost cause 💔 pic.twitter.com/2h9yEoDg2U — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) July 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)