In their maiden CT clash, Afghanistan will lock horns against England in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The AFG vs ENG match will start at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 26 and will be played at Gaddafi Stadium. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India and fans can find live telecast viewing options of Afghanistan vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on Star Sports 2 and Sport 18-1 TV channels. For online streaming viewing options of AFG vs ENG, fans can switch to JioHotstar app and website after paying subscription fees. Afghanistan vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs ENG CT Cricket Match in Lahore.

AFG vs ENG, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live

Afghanistan🇦🇫 take on England🇽🇪 in a MUST WIN ⚔️Clash! as the tournament gets to business end! The heat is turning on in this🔥 #ICCChampionsTrophy as two exciting teams lock horns in a do or die battle!#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #AFGvENG | TODAY, 1:30 PM on Star Sports 2… pic.twitter.com/dSyupxIM46 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 26, 2025

