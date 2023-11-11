Ahead of the semifinal clash against South Africa, Australia will be playing their last league match against Bangladesh who are aiming for a Champions Trophy 2025 spot now. Australia and Bangladesh lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 10. The AUS vs BAN match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and it will begin at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023 and will provide live telecast of the AUS vs BAN match. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of the Star Network, will provide live streaming online of the AUS vs BAN ICC World Cup 2023 match. International Cricket Council Suspends Sri Lanka Cricket’s Membership on Ground of Government Interference in SLC Board.

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

While mighty #Australia have already booked their ticket to the Semi Final, for the three other teams, there’s a lot at stake! The energy is soaring & the contest is on! Who will prevail? Tune-in to #WorldCupOnStar Today, 9:00 AM onwards | Star Sports Network#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/WB7GsrtEeF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 11, 2023

