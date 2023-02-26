Defending champions Australia will meet hosts South Africa in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game will commence at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Newlands Cricket Stadium, Cape Town. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The important final match between Australia Women and South Africa Women will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. Ahead of AUS W vs SA W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final, Here’s A Quick Recap of Last Edition’s Summit Clash.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women on Star Sports Network

