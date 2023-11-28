The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on November 28 (Tuesday). The first day's play of the BAN vs NZ 1st Test has a scheduled time of 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there are official broadcasters of the BAN vs NZ Test Series 2023 in India and therefore fans will not the live telecast of the match available on their TV sets. Fortunately, despite there being no live telecast of the BAN vs NZ 1st Test 2023, fans can get access to the live streaming of the match. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website with a pass to watch the live streaming of the BAN vs NED 1st Test 2023 online. New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell Aiming To Take ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Form Into Bangladesh Test Series.

BAN vs NZ 1st Test 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Dutch-Bangla Bank Test Series 2023 Bangladesh 🆚 New Zealand 🏏 1stTest | November 28, 2023 | Venue: SICS, Sylhet | Time: 09:30 AM (BST) Full Match Details: https://t.co/T3QHK95rOi Watch the Match Live on Gazi TV, T-Sports & Rabbithole#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/kEXzxkAttd — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 27, 2023

