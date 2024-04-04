Bangladesh women's cricket team will now be facing Australia women's cricket team in the final T20I of the three-match T20I series. The match is going to be played on April 4. The BAN W vs AUS W 3rd T20I 2024 will be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh and it has a scheduled start time of 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately due to the absence of broadcasters, the BAN W vs AUS W T20I series will not be telecasted live on any TV channel. Fans do have the viewing option of the BAN W vs AUS W three-match T20I series on FanCode's app and website. Fariha Trisna Takes Hat-Trick During Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I 2024.

BAN W vs AUS W 3rd T20I 2024

