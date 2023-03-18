Bangladesh will go up against Ireland in the first of the three ODI matches, at the Sylhet International Stadium on March 18. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately for fans in India, there would be no live telecast available for this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can surely watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV and T-Sports will provide live telecast of this contest while Rabbitholebd and Toffee will be the ones to offer option to fans for watching live streaming. Virat Kohli Does Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Sleep Celebration' While Celebrating Wicket During IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2023 (See Viral Pic).

BAN vs IRE on FanCode

It's time for the next challenge at home for the @BCBTigers as they host @cricketireland. Watch all the ODIs, T20Is, and one-off Test live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/wcJvZQtLIo#BANvsIRE pic.twitter.com/cEHublaZiZ — FanCode (@FanCode) March 17, 2023

