Following a massive win in the 1st ODI, Bangladesh will hope to seal the series when they take on Ireland in the second ODI on Monday, March 20. The match will be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans, on the other hand, can, however watch live streaming of this match in India on FanCode. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV and T-Sports will provide live telecast for fans, with live streaming available on Rabbithole and Toffee. Shakib Al Hasan Becomes Third Player to Score 7,000 Runs and Take 300 Wickets in ODIs, Achieves Feat During BAN vs IRE 1st ODI 2023.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live

