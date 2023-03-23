Bangladesh will be facing Ireland in the 3rd ODI on Thursday, March 23. The game will begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, Bangladesh vs Ireland series has no broadcasters in India. Hence the match will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans meanwhile can still watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website with a subscription. Mushfiqur Rahim Scores Fastest Century by a Bangladesh Batsman in ODIs As Tigers Post Their Highest Ever Total in 50-Overs Cricket.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI Live on FanCode

Modhumoti Bank Limited ODI Series: Bangladesh vs Ireland: 3rd ODI 🏏 Watch the Match Live on: Gazi TV, T-Sports, Rabbithole, Toffee Full Match Details: https://t.co/XF1l0IaG11#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvIRE pic.twitter.com/cR3kZFUYI3 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 22, 2023

