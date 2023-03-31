Bangaldesh will face Ireland in the third T20I of the three-match series on Friday, March 31. The game will begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, the Bangaldesh vs Ireland series has no broadcasters in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch this match live on TV. However, they can still enjoy the live streaming of the 3rd T20I between Bangaldesh and Ireland on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd T20I Live on FanCode

Modhumoti Bank Limited T20i Series: Bangladesh vs Ireland: 3rd T20i 🏏 Watch the Match Live on: Gazi TV, T-Sports, Rabbithole, Toffee Full Match Details: https://t.co/uOMTygMCrn#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvIRE pic.twitter.com/xk9QFSKNLZ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 31, 2023

