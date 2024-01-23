Indian cricket's top stars will be honoured by the BCCI in an annual award ceremony, on January 23. The award show, titled, 'Naman Awards' is set to take place in Hyderabad and it will start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This is notably the first time in four years that the annual award ceremony will be held by the BCCI. Viacom18, BCCI's media partner, hold the broadcast as well as streaming rights of this event. Sports 18 Khel will provide live telecast of this award ceremony. Fans can also watch BCCI awards free live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website. Indian Cricket Fraternity Rejoices at Ram Lalla’s Enthronement in Ayodhya, Marking a Historic Moment During Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

BCCI Awards 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The highest cricketing honour in India - Naman Awards 2024 Which of your favourite 🇮🇳 players will be honoured tonight? Watch to find out - 6 PM onwards, LIVE on #JioCinema & #Sports18.#JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/reGHcx9IVN — JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 23, 2024

