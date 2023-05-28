Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Gujarat Titans in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, May 28. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Kannada channels. The JioCinema app and website will be providing free live streaming of this match. What Is Written in Sanskrit on IPL Trophy? Know Its Meaning Ahead of CSK vs GT 2023 Final.

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Live Telecast Details

A Final, 73 games in the making. This is what we play for. @hardikpandya7 💙 will set out to defend the 🏆 against @msdhoni! 💛 Title #2 or Title #5? Tune-in to #CSKvGT 🏆 at #IPLonStar | 7.5 hrs to go! Today | 5:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/KDtqmwsrY2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 28, 2023

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details

Up for grabs 👉🏽 🏆 Will it be a fifth title for Thala's men or can #PapaPandya make it 2 in 2 for the Titans? Watch the action unfold LIVE & FREE on #JioCinema!#IPLonJioCinema #CSKvGT #IPL2023 #TATAIPL #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/yGRL42InN0 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 28, 2023

