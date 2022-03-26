The TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) begins on March 26 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be available in Tamil commentary as well. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Tamil and Vijay Super to watch the match live. For live streaming online fans can access Disney+ Hotstar app and website and select the live feed in Tamil language. IPL 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Indian Premier League 2022 Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)