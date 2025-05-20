In a rather dead rubber, Chennai Super Kings will cross punches Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 20. The CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the CSK vs RR IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. IPL 2025 New Schedule: Get Updated Fixtures, Revised Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗧 🆚 𝗬𝗢𝗔𝗧 in #TATAIPL 2025 tonight! 🔥 14-year-old Vaibhav dazzled early (1-6 Overs), but the 43-year-old 'youngster' is known for finishing (17-20 Overs) with a bang! 🤩💪🏻 What will be the outcome tonight? 👀#IPLOnJioStar 👉🏻 #CSKvRR | TUE, MAY 20, 6.30 PM on Star… pic.twitter.com/P7tngWqcFF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 20, 2025

