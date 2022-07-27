England will lock horns with South Africa in the 1st T20 match of three-game series at County Ground in Bristol on July 27 (Wednesday). The clash is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports HD/SD channels would telecast the match live in India. For online live streaming, fans can tune into SonyLIV app and JioTV. England vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch ENG vs SA Cricket Match Free Live Telecast in India?

Check schedule:

Get ready for a run-fest as 2️⃣ potent batting line-ups will lock horns in the shortest format 🔥 Which side's bowling unit can deliver in tough conditions ❓ Watch #ENGvSA 1st T20I LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/r3lNR5Le1r 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/0YDhGEcs0r — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) July 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)