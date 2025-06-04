The England women's national cricket team are locking horns with the West Indies women's national cricket team in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series, after winning the first one in style. The ENG-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2025 match will be held at Grace Road in Leicester, England, with a scheduled start time of 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for the England Women vs West Indies Women ODI Series 2025, so fans in India will have live telecast viewing options for the ENG-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2025 on Sony Sports TV channels. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options for the ENG-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2025 can visit the FanCode app and website. Fans can watch the match after buying a match pass worth 25 INR. Fans can also watch the England Women vs West Indies Women 2nd ODI 2025 on the Sony Liv app and website. ENG-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2025: Dominant England Women Crush West Indies Women by 108 Runs in Opening ODI After T20I Series Sweep.

ENG-W vs WI-W 2nd ODI 2025

Ready to do it all again in Leicester 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J2rZyE6Q0N — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 4, 2025

