Looking to win their first match of ICC Women’s U-19 World Cup 2025, England Women will take on Pakistan Women on January 20, in a promising encounter. The ENG-W U19 vs PAK-W U19 T20 World Cup match will be played at JCA Oval - Dato Dr. Harjit Singh Johor Cricket Academy, and begin at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 World Cup 2025 is Star Sports Network, however, group stage matches will not be televised in India. Fans will be able to watch the England U19 vs Pakistan U19 Women’s match live on Disney+ Hotstar platform. Snake Spotted On Field During ENG-W vs IRE-W ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match at Johor Cricket Academy Oval, Stops Play (Watch Video).

England U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live

Which matchups are you keen to see on day 3 of the #U19WorldCup? 🤔 Find out how you can watch the day's action here ➡️ https://t.co/L2wtDy3GZm pic.twitter.com/sfPT58fBhx — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)