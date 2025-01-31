Defending champions India notched up a commanding win over England in the second semi-final of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 by nine wickets to qualify for a clash with South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday. Chasing 114, openers G Kamalini and Gongadi Trisha provided the defending champions with a solid start, adding 60 runs in nine overs, before the latter fell against Phoebe Brett for 35. G Kamalini and Sanika Chalke ensured that India did not suffer any more jitters in their chase, and helped India cross the finish line adding 57 runs for the second wicket, taking the Girls in Blue into their second successive ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final. G Kamalini remained unbeaten on 56*, which is her second half-century of the tournament. Earlier, opting to bat first, England managed 113 runs on the board, with performances coming only from Davina Perrin and Abi Norgrove, who scored 45 and 30 runs, respectively. For India, Vaishnavi Sharma and Parunika Sisodia claimed three wickets apiece to down the opposition batters. ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: South Africa Reach First-Ever Tournament Final With Victory Over Australia.

India Qualify For ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Final

Reigning champions India book their spot in the #U19WorldCup 2025 Final to defend their crown 👑 pic.twitter.com/Y2vl9StKdN — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) January 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)