India U19 Women’s National Cricket Team is unbeaten in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 and will play against the England U19 Women’s national cricket team in the semifinal. The defending champions are once again the favourite for the title and have the best NRR (Net Run Rate) in the tournament. IND vs ENG ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semi-Final will be played on January 31. India vs England ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Semifinal Preview: Niki Prasad-Led Side Firm Favourites to Enter Final.

Ex-Cricketer VVS Laxman Meets India U19 Women's Team

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)