England will take on Pakistan in the latest round of ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 fixtures. The clash has a start time of 06:30 AM IST on March 24, 2022. Star Sports will provide the live telecast of the match while Disney+Hotstar will live stream the game.

An England team starting to click together take on a Pakistan side full of confidence after their first victory 🤜🤛 Who will prevail? 🤔 Match preview 📽️ #CWC22 https://t.co/q3NkVMgwNG — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)