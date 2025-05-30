Looking to take one step closer to an Indian Premier League Final, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will clash against each other in the IPL 2025 Eliminator on May 30. The GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can find viewing options for the GT vs MI Eliminator match live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can find viewing options of the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. GT vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians.

GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Live

Big Stakes, Bigger Hits 🔥 The stage is set for the IPL Eliminator 🤩 The top 3 in the Orange Cap race clash as Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians battle for a shot at Qualifier 2! Who will light up the scoreboard and take their team forward? 🤔👇#IPLPlayoffs 👉 #GTvMI | 30… pic.twitter.com/K1b52DpqQq — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 30, 2025

