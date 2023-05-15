Gujarat Titans will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Monday, May 15. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 in India. Fans can watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Meanwhile, JioCinema will be providing free live streaming of this game in India. IPL 2023: ‘Deserves a Lot More MVP Points for This Than He’s Getting!’ AB de Villiers Lauds KKR’s Crisis Man Rinku Singh.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Live Telecast Details

It's a must win game for @SunRisers, as they go up against a mighty @gujarat_titans in the race to the playoffs. Will Hyderabad make a dash for the top 4? Tune-in to #GTvSRH at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/Wo9Yliawf3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 15, 2023

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)