Defending champions Gujarat Titans will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 fixture. The game will begin at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023. The important match between GT and LSG will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Virender Sehwag's Sons Aaryavir and Vedant Pose With Virat Kohli After DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Clash.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Live Telecast Details

Two brothers with a score to settle! 😈 As @hardikpandya7 goes head-to-head with @krunalpandya24, a fierce rivalry is waiting to unfold. ⚔️ Tune-in to #GTvLSG at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 2:30 PM & LIVE action at 3:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether #RivalryWeek pic.twitter.com/XFsXSGb9An — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 7, 2023

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details

Grab your 🍿 and strap in for a roller coaster #GTvLSG clash ⚔️ Watch all the #TATAIPL action - LIVE & FREE only on #JioCinema 👉 for all telecom operators 🙌#IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/xOUErAanDE — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)