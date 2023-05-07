The match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023 at the Firoz Shah Kotla was a homecoming for Virat Kohli. It's a journey he started from the same place and it's a nostalgic feeling to come back here and play in front of the home crowd. After the game, another former Indian cricketer from Delhi, Virender Sehwag's sons Aryavir Sehwag and Vedant Sehwag clicks a snap with Virat. Aryavir shared the frame together with Virat Kohli on his Instagram story. ‘Toh Chalein Rama Ke Chole Bhature Khane’ Delhi Capitals Share Photo of Virat Kohli’s Post-match Fun With Ishant Sharma and Other Players.

Virender Sehwag's Sons Aaryavir and Vedant Pose With Virat Kohli

Virender Sehwag's sons with Virat Kohli. A lovely picture! pic.twitter.com/CKHpP2V8FG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 7, 2023

Aryavir Sehwag Instagram Story

