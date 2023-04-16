In a rematch of last year's final, Gujarat Titans host Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 16. The GT vs RR game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. The GT vs RR IPL 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network channels. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the GT vs RR game.

GT vs RR IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Now ▶: Recap of last year's #TATAIPL final 🎬 Will @rajasthanroyals avenge their 🏆 defeat & get the better of the reigning champions? Watch the action from 6:30 pm 👉 #JioCinema - LIVE & FREE across all telecom operators!#GTvRR #IPLonJioCinema | @gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/Yz0K3n62kj — JioCinema (@JioCinema) April 16, 2023

