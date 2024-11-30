India U19 will take on Pakistan U19 in their Group A in the ongoing ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 on November 30. The INDU19 vs PAKU19 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, and commence at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024, where live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports channels. Fans in India can head over to SonyLiv app and website for live streaming viewing option of INDU19 vs PAKU19 Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024. When is India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024? Know Date and Time in IST.

India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Live

𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭 ⏳♨️ Two explosive matches are coming your way as India U19 go head to head against Pakistan U19 and UAE U19 will go up against Japan U19! 👊#ACCMensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/EC4zhvOEJl — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)