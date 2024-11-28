The much-awaited ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 will be played from November 29 to December 8. Eight teams—Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, India, and Pakistan—will compete for the elusive title. The eight participating teams are divided into two groups (A and B) of four each. Group A consists of Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Group B comprises the United Arab Emirates, Japan, India, and Pakistan. The ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 will see the India Under-19 cricket team taking on arch-rivals the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team. Both cricket giants are the strongest contenders to lift the prestigious title. ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Schedule, Free Live Streaming Online, Teams, Squads and All You Need to Know.

When Is the India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024?

The India Under-19 cricket team will lock horns against the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team in the third match of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024. The much-awaited contest will be hosted at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Saturday, November 30. The India vs Pakistan thrilling match will start at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). India U-19 Squad For Asia Cup 2024 Announced: Mohammad Amaan Appointed Captain; Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre Included.

India vs Pakistan ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming

𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 🇮🇳 vs 🇵🇰 𝐏𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍 The #NextGenBlues are ready to battle their fiercest rivals in the Men's U19 #AsiaCup - Watch it LIVE on #SonySportsNetwork! ⚔️ 🗓️: 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐃𝐀𝐘 | ⌛️: 𝟏𝟎:𝟑𝟎 𝐀𝐌#NewHomeOfAsiaCup pic.twitter.com/8x6B2zCWCk — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 28, 2024

IND vs PAK Squads for ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024:

India Under-19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, C Andre Siddarth, Mohd. Amaan (c), Kiran Chormale (vc), Pranav Pant, Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk), Anurag Kawde (wk), Hardik Raj, Md. Enaan, KP Karthikeya, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma, and Nikhil Kumar

Pakistan Under-19 Squad: Saad Baig (c & wk), Mohammad Ahmed, Haroon Arshad, Tayyab Arif, Mohammad Huzefa, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Hassan Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Faham-ul-Haq, Ali Raza, Mohammad Riazullah, Abdul Subhan, Farhan Yousuf, and Umar Zaib

The India U19 side will see many promising cricketers taking part in the elite tournament. Bihar cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to be purchased in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been included in the Men in Blue squad for the upcoming U19 Asia Cup tournament. Vaibhav was sold for INR 1.10 crore to the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

