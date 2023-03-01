India will face Australia in the 3rd Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, March 1. Day 1 will start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Holkar Stadium, Indore. India are currently 2-0 ahead and will be looking to seal the series. Australia meanwhile will be aiming to make a comeback. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Fans can watch the live telecast of the IND vs AUS 3rd Test on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of this match on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the live streaming of this match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV. Sachin Tendulkar and Wife Anjali Meet Bill Gates, Master Blaster Says ‘Sharing Ideas Is A Powerful Way To Solve the World’s Challenges’.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live

With the first 2 matches won by #TeamIndia, the🦘's will be in a dire need to win the remaining games in the series to break the trend👀 Tune-in to the 3rd Mastercard #INDvAUS Test March 1 | 8:30 AM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar.#BelieveInBlue #TestByFire pic.twitter.com/Ua6ObQL1Ml — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 26, 2023

