The 1st IND vs BAN test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram has now entered its final day. Bangladesh are currently 272-6. They still require 241 runs to snatch a memorable victory. India on the other hand had to toil hard on the fourth day for all six wickets. They now have one more day to pick up four wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the series. The game will restart at 9.00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast of the match will be provided by Sony Sports Network. Meanwhile, DD Free Dish Users can watch free live telecast on DD Sports. Sony Liv will provide the live streaming of the game. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Day 5 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs BAN Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

IND vs BAN Free Telecast on DD Sports

#TeamIndia preparations are in full swing ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh!#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/4VVJZL8g48 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 13, 2022

