In their tournament opener of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, India takes on neighbours Bangladesh on February 20. The IND vs BAN CT Match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, and begin at 2:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partners of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are JioStar Network which will provide live telecast viewing options of the IND vs BAN CT match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV Channels in India. Fans can switch to online live streaming viewing options of CT 2025 on JioHotstar app and website, which will be free of cost. India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs BAN Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

IND vs BAN Live

An unmissable battle! ⚔️@ImRo45’s aggression vs. @Mustafiz90 skill in India's first #CT2025 do-or-die battle! Who takes this BEST 🆚 BEST contest? ✍🏻👇🏻#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #INDvBAN, THU 20 FEB, 1:30 PM on Star Sports 1, & Sports 1 Hindi! pic.twitter.com/bvnjbCLIG5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)