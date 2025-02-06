After the T20Is, India and England will play a three-match ODI series, with the first encounter in Nagpur on February 6. The IND vs. ENG 1st ODI 2025 will be played at VCA Stadium and start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viewers can watch the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 live telecast on Star Sports channels. DD Sports will also provide a free live telecast for IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025. The live streaming of the IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. However, fans will have to subscribe to services to watch the full live action in the India vs England ODI series 2025. IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 Toss Report and Playing XI: Virat Kohli Misses Out As England Opt To Bat; Harshit Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal Handed One-Day Debut.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025

Fresh start. Bigger goals. 💪🏻#TeamIndia skipper @ImRo45 is geared up to set the tone in the 3-match ODI series against England! 🇮🇳🔥 Start watching FREE on Disney+ Hotstar!#INDvENGOnJioStar 1st ODI 👉 THU, 6th FEB | 12:30 PM pic.twitter.com/9BRmbtEyJ3 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)