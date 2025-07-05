The India national cricket team are in a brilliant position after a sensational six-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj, which has helped the visitors to take a massive lead in the ongoing second Test against the England national cricket team. At Sumps on Day 3, Team India are having a 244-run lead. The India national cricket team holds an edge when Day 4 resumes in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 on July 5. The India vs England 2nd Test 2025 is being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, and starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster. DD Sports will also live telecast the match, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. JioHotstar has the digital rights, so fans in India can watch the India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but to watch the full match, they will require a subscription. Mohammed Siraj Scalps Fourth Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Details

We couldn't agree more, Arshdeep, we always 𝘽𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙀𝙑𝙀𝘿 in DSP Siraj! 🔥💪🏻#ENGvIND 👉 2nd TEST, Day 4 | SAT, 5th JUL, 2.30 PM on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/8mF5q0b93X — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2025

