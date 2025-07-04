Mohammed Siraj made his presence felt big time in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, picking up a five-wicket haul at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 4. The Indian pacer had a great start on Day 3 where he dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes in consecutive deliveries and later, returned to take the wickets of Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue. Later on, Mohammed Siraj also accounted for Shoaib Bashir to scalp his sixth wicket of the innings. On Day 2, Mohammed Siraj had picked up the wicket of Zak Crawley. Mohammed Siraj Breathes Fire! Indian Speedster Dismisses Joe Root and Ben Stokes in Consecutive Balls During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 (Watch Videos).

Mohammed Siraj Scalps Fourth Five-Wicket Haul in Tests

